Who is Rachel Daly? The former Lincoln Ladies player who just scored in the World Cup
An incredible footballing journey
European Championships winner, Women’s Super League top scorer, World Cup goalscorer… It has been a 12 months to remember for England football star Rachel Daly, over a decade on from her time at Lincoln Ladies.
Rachel is one of the Lionesses etching her name into the history books as part of the fantastic European Championships winning team of 2022, and currently as an important player in manager Sarina Wiegman’s World Cup side this summer.
