Who is Rachel Daly? The former Lincoln Ladies player who just scored in the World Cup

Update, 1 August:

Katie Thomas, aged 40, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of arson to endanger life in connection with a house fire in Gainsborough. She has been remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday.

Original release:

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Emergency services attended a house fire in Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough, just before 9pm on Sunday 30 July.

The woman was arrested in the nearby area. She remains in custody and will be questioned in due course.

Nobody was seriously injured.

Anyone with any information can contact DS Tim Sykes on 101, extension 3295244 or email [email protected]

Please remember to quote incident 472 of 30 July.