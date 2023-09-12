Community tensions over Lincoln footpath closure
Public inquiry will decide if it will stay closed
A long-standing dispute over a community footpath used as a shortcut from Middlebrook Estate to Doddington Road in Lincoln will reach a critical point next week.
A public inquiry at The Showroom on Tritton Road on Tuesday, September 19, will decide the fate of the footpath that previously allowed access from Boswell Drive to Doddington Road. The path, which has been closed for a few years, has become a point of contention between residents and a local developer building new housing in the area.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite