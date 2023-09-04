Drug dealer who killed Grantham man in hit-and-run ordered to declare assets
The victim was found lying in a ditch by his family
A cocaine dealer who was jailed for over seven years after causing the hit and run death of a former Bottesford man has been ordered to reveal his assets by a judge.
Cole Tresidder, 22, was ordered to appear before Recorder Graham Huston after refusing to leave prison to attend a Proceeds of Crime hearing at Lincoln Crown Court last month.
