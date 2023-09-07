Frustration as Lincoln university students’ first week to be hit with strikes
One student feels particularly hard done by
One Lincoln student has said she’s worried about wasting her time and money as fresh strikes are announced for the first week of term.
The University and College Union (UCU) has announced five days of consecutive strike action over a long-running dispute surrounding pay and working conditions involving staff at 140 universities in the United Kingdom.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.