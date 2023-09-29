Holly Humberstone announces homecoming gig in Lincoln

Holly Humberstone has announced her biggest UK and European tour to date, including a headline show in her home county of Lincolnshire at the Engine Shed in Lincoln.

The rise of Grantham-born singer Holly Humberstone has been meteoric over the last couple of years, winning a BRIT Award and being nominated for the prestigious Ivor Novello Award, as well as selling out headline shows both here in Europe and across the pond in America.

