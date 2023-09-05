Lincoln shoppers demand more public toilets
Only three pay-to-use public toilets are left in the city centre
Lincoln council says the reduced number of public toilets is working well, despite shoppers claiming more are needed.
In 2021, City of Lincoln Council leaders voted in favour of controversial plans to close several public loos in a bid to save around £82,000 a year.
As a result, the Victorian urinals at The Lawn on Union Road, and Newport Arch have been shut down. Meanwhile, the facilities at Lucy Tower, Westgate and South Common have been made available only during special events, such as last week’s Steampunk Festival.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite