Nettleham residents welcome A46 speed limit reduction after accidents

Motorists have been seen hitting speeds of up to 120mph
David Dolling says there has been 'carnage' on the road| Photo: James Turner
Nettleham residents are “extremely in favour” of a newly-approved speed limit reduction on the A46 past the village, which has seen serious collisions and deaths.

The limit will be reduced from 60mph to 40mph to make this section safer, Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning & Overview Committee agreed today (Monday),

