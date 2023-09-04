Nettleham residents welcome A46 speed limit reduction after accidents
Motorists have been seen hitting speeds of up to 120mph
Nettleham residents are “extremely in favour” of a newly-approved speed limit reduction on the A46 past the village, which has seen serious collisions and deaths.
The limit will be reduced from 60mph to 40mph to make this section safer, Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning & Overview Committee agreed today (Monday),
