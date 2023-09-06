RAF Scampton residents saddle up and take aim at Home Office ‘cowboys’
Line dancing to Dolly Parton tunes
Residents of RAF Scampton hosted a symbolic rodeo in Welton yesterday, taking aim at the Home Office “cowboys” and their plans to repurpose the former airbase into an asylum centre.
While dressed in cowboy hats and armed with picket signs, the protesters made their stand on the village green on Tuesday afternoon by line-dancing to the music of Dolly Parton.
