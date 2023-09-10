Record renewable energy installations, but is it worth it for Lincolnshire?
Heat pumps and solar panels: A spike in interest, but it doesn’t come cheap
As the UK pivots towards a greener future, solar panels and heat pumps are no longer just buzzwords, they’re becoming household essentials. Yet, the path to renewable energy is illuminated with challenges and complexities.
A Lincolnshire trailblazer remarks: “While it’s undeniably the talk of the town, embracing renewables is a journey filled with financial hurdles and unexpected twists.”
