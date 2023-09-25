Rugby Report: Three victories for Kesteven dedicated to memory of club legend

Kesteven’s 1st and 2nd XVs continued their unbeaten start to the league season with victories dedicated to the memory of a club legend who recently passed away.

Bill Berridge, who sadly died on September 19, was a pillar of the club and everyone that met him felt his love and passion for Kesteven RFC. He was the club’s secretary for over 20 years before stepping down and being made an honorary board member.

