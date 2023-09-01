The squeeze on education: Lincoln students battle soaring costs and rent
Rising accommodation costs and insufficient financial aid
Students at the University of Lincoln who are grappling with the cost of living crisis are calling for better financial support from the government.
As utility bills soar, students – both on and off-campus – are contending with escalating accommodation expenses.
Students in private housing are facing steep hikes in the rent. And although the University of Lincoln had frozen its on-campus housing costs at Lincoln Courts last year, the rent has now seen an increase, moving from £92 to £95 a week.
