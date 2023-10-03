Council to start battery recycling after bin lorry blaze
Disposable vapes included in the scheme too
Councillors in South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) have agreed to implement a new battery recycling scheme in a bid to increase safety following a bin lorry fire earlier this year.
The decision, discussed during the SKDC Environment Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting on Tuesday, garnered cross-party support and was hailed as a significant step forward in local waste management and recycling efforts. The scheme will involve collecting small bags of batteries alongside regular waste to reduce the risk of fires in refuse vehicles triggered by batteries.
