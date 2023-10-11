Fijians in Lincolnshire excited for England Rugby World Cup showdown 🇫🇯🏴🏉
Three Lincolnshire Fijians talked culture and rugby
Proud Fijians in Lincolnshire will be cheering their nation on as they take on England in the Rugby World Cup in France this Sunday (4pm UK time kick-off ).
England topped Pool D after wins over Argentina, Japan, Chile, and Samoa, but Sunday’s opponents Fiji definitely shouldn’t be underestimated. They finished as runners-up in Pool C after beating Australia and Georgia, but losing to Wales and Portugal.
