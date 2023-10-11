Fijians in Lincolnshire excited for England Rugby World Cup showdown 🇫🇯🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏉

Proud Fijians in Lincolnshire will be cheering their nation on as they take on England in the Rugby World Cup in France this Sunday (4pm UK time kick-off ).

England topped Pool D after wins over Argentina, Japan, Chile, and Samoa, but Sunday’s opponents Fiji definitely shouldn’t be underestimated. They finished as runners-up in Pool C after beating Australia and Georgia, but losing to Wales and Portugal.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite