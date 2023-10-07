From air show fan to debut season for Red Arrows: Ollie Suckling’s journey

Red 4 reflects on his time with the iconic team

In a dazzling journey from spectator to pilot, Flight Lieutenant Ollie Suckling gracefully ascended from a child, marvelling at the Red Arrows at air shows, to making his debut as Red 4 in 2023.

York-born Ollie first joined the Royal Air Force back in 2007, enjoying various roles and navigating multiple tours, including in Afghanistan, before landing his dream job — being in the Red Arrows.

