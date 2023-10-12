Green energy vs food security: The battle for Lincolnshire’s 13 giant solar farms

13 different projects at various stages of development

Plans are in motion to develop 13 major solar farms across Greater Lincolnshire, though they face opposition from local residents and councillors alike.

Together, these sites, currently at different stages of development, could provide electricity to an estimated 1.3 million households annually. Yet, concerns about the amount of agricultural land they would occupy are growing.

While the proposed projects would cover just over 1% of the region’s farmland, many fear the potential impact on the nation’s food supply.

