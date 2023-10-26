Horncastle residents in uproar: £8m floodgate doesn’t deliver
Residents and businesses voice their frustrations
Angry residents and businesses in Horncastle have expressed difficulty in trusting the Environment Agency after it took days to confirm that an £8m flood defence scheme failed to operate as intended.
Hundreds of properties across Lincolnshire suffered significant losses during the weekend’s heavy rainfall, which saw a month’s rain in 24 hours. In Horncastle, up to 80 properties are known to have flooded.
