Keir Starmer doubles down on RAF Scampton withdrawal pledge

Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer has vowed to end the Home Office’s use of RAF Scampton as an asylum seeker camp and return the site for use as a £300 million redevelopment plan — should he win the next general election.

The pledge was made clear during the Labour conference in Liverpool on Wednesday and has since bolstered confidence among private investors, leading to renewed commitment in Scampton Holdings Ltd’s ambitious regeneration of the former airbase.

