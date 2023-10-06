Last chance to shine: One week left to nominate for Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards!
Celebrating business excellence in Lincolnshire
With just a week remaining to enter, now is the time to gain the recognition your business deserves by submitting your nominations for the 2023 Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards. Organised by Stonebow Media, this annual event celebrates the most outstanding and inventive businesses in Greater Lincolnshire.
We extend our deepest gratitude to our generous sponsors for making this event possible: University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise Department, Sparkhouse, Streets Chartered Accountants, Streets Heaver Healthcare, Lincoln Be Smarter, PALS Batallion, Regus, Duncan and Toplis, and Lincoln Science and Innovation Park.
We have twelve compelling categories awaiting your nominations, each designed to celebrate various facets of business excellence in Lincolnshire. The categories are as follows:
- Growth/Scale-up Business of the Year – sponsored by Regus
- Business Innovation of the Year – sponsored by Lincoln Science and Innovation Park
- Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by UoL Research & Enterprise
- E-commerce Business of the Year – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants
- Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by Stonebow Media
- Taking on the World – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants
- Business for a Purpose (charitable/CSR) – sponsored by Duncan and Toplis
- Tech Business of the Year – sponsored by Lincoln Be Smarter
- Start-up of the Year – sponsored by UoL Research & Enterprise
- App/Product of the Year – sponsored by MyLocal
- Transformation Through Technology – sponsored by Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing
- Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative of the Year – Sponsored by PALS Batallion
The nomination deadline is October 13, and we strongly encourage eligible businesses to apply. The judging will take place on October 18, with an esteemed panel of experts. The grand ceremony is scheduled for December 7 at the Engine Shed.
For additional information, please visit the Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards website.