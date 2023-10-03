Lincoln skateboarders call for dedicated facilities under Pelham Bridge

Local councillors are not opposed to the idea this time

Skateboarding enthusiasts in Lincoln are calling for a dedicated area in the city centre to hone their skills.

Given that the closest skate park lies more than four miles from the University of Lincoln in North Hykeham, student skaters have highlighted a gap in facilities available for their community.

Although the University’s Skate Society has been utilising the tunnel under Brayford Bridge near Cygnet Wharf for the past few years, members are adamant that better facilities should be available beyond the constraints of the campus.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite