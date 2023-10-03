Online Safety Bill hoped to reduce fraud, as Lincolnshire people lost £26m in a year

People in Lincolnshire reported losing out on more than £26 million due to fraud in the last 13 months alone, as it’s hoped a new Online Safety Bill will make social media platforms more accountable for user safety.

According to the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, Lincolnshire Police received a staggering 4,191 reports of fraud or cybercrime over 13 months, which amounted to £26.3 million in losses. The Online Safety Bill, set to become law later this year, aims to make social media platforms more accountable for user safety, mandating companies to implement measures to prevent their services from being used for illegal activities and to remove illegal content promptly.

