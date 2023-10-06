1 min ago

Purple bins in Lincolnshire: Have they worked and are residents happy with them?

Only two districts are now left to implement dry paper and cardboard recycling
In perhaps the most weird and wonderful Lincolnshire story of 2023 - a family took their neighbour's purple bin out for them while they were on holiday. Literally. | Photo: Tori Gabriel

Two years on, North Kesteven’s purple-lidded recycling bins are a hit among residents! Introduced in September 2021, these bins, dedicated solely to dry paper and cardboard, have been making waves in the recycling scene.

After a triumphant 12-month trial, they were distributed across the district, marking a significant stride in North Kesteven’s recycling efforts. With initial collection rates soaring to an impressive 98.5% and over 99%, it’s clear the community has embraced this eco-friendly initiative.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.