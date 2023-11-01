Boston Borough Council apologises for Central Park damage after fair

Boston Borough Council has apologised after an Autumn Fair was criticised for tearing up the town’s Central Park following Storm Babet.

Residents took to social media this week to express their dismay at the state of the park, with many questioning the decision to hold the fair during such adverse weather conditions. On Facebook, Shaun Starky Stark, shared photographs and remarked: “What a mess the town park is. To be fair, you can’t blame the fairground guys for all the heavy rain we had. However, this is going to cost the council thousands to put right. Why was it not on the green/old cattle market like it used to be?”

