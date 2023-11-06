4 hours ago

End of an era: Woodhall Spa’s famed 1940s festival draws to a close

The community are debating their next move
Singer Miss Sarah Jane performed at the Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival for 10 years and is pictured here at the band stand at Jubilee Park.

The Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival, established in 2012, has become a prominent event in the community over the years. However, due to mounting operational costs, the beloved festival is being discontinued.

This heavy-hearted decision is supported by local figures including renowned singer Miss Sarah Jane, the cherished Claremont bed and breakfast, and the prestigious Petwood Hotel.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite