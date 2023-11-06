Festive lights to glow in Lincolnshire despite national cutbacks

Despite some councils across the UK dimming their Christmas light displays in a desperate bid to save money, authorities in Lincolnshire are still set to dazzle with an array of festive treats.

Nationally, the festive season is looking less bright as several councils have taken measures to reduce their Christmas expenditures. These include councils like those in Somerset and Yorkshire, scaling back their festive budgets, with some opting for shorter display times and fewer lights to cut costs.

