Former Scunthorpe policeman jailed for sexual misconduct with vulnerable victim
Simon Miller sentenced for misconduct and abuse of power
Former Humberside Police officer Simon Miller, 53, has been sentenced to 28 months imprisonment. This week’s sentence comes after Miller’s immediate dismissal following a misconduct hearing last year.
Miller’s downfall began with a report of inappropriate conduct and behaviour. Investigations revealed that while based in Scunthorpe, he had engaged in a sexual relationship with a vulnerable victim he met during an incident in June 2021, while on duty.
