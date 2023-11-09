GTA 6: Could Rockstar Lincoln contribute to the game of the century?

The gaming world was sent into overdrive this week by the announcement that has been a decade in the waiting: Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming. But could the publisher, Rockstar Games, rely on the help of its Lincoln studio to develop this video game? Well, past involvement in the franchise suggests that this could be the case.

Ten years after the release of Grand Theft Auto 5, the second best-selling video game of all time with around 190 million copies sold worldwide, game developers Rockstar announced the news that gamers across the land had been waiting for.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.