‘It’s sadly missed’: Lincoln residents rally to revive beloved Christmas Market for 2024

Extending the market beyond four days could address overcrowding concerns

Lincoln residents have rallied behind a Conservative councillors’ motion to bring the city’s beloved Christmas Market for 2024.

The Labour-controlled City of Lincoln Council cancelled the 40-year-old event following concerns about overcrowding in 2022 after more than 350,000 people attended over four days.

However, the local and business community believes that more effective management, such as extending the market beyond four days or staggered entry times, could overcome these issues.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite