Lincolnshire’s long wait for devolution is about to end

A devolution deal for Lincolnshire is expected to be announced by the Chancellor on Wednesday, alongside a similar offer for neighbouring Humberside. This means that Lincolnshire would have to elect a mayor to oversee what is expected to be tens of millions of pounds extra funding for the county.

Though the local councils themselves are keeping tight-lipped, Lincoln MP Karl McCartney, however, expects a devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire will be announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt during his Autumn statement this week. Lincolnshire has been vying for a deal for several years now, but missed out on the latest round of deals earlier this year.

