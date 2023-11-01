RAF Scampton Judicial Review: Home Office defends asylum centre plans

Day two in the High Court: Government breaks down costs of housing migrants

The Home Office has defended its decision to house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton in High Court, citing an urgent need due to the influx of small boats with migrants arriving in the UK.

Government agency representatives appeared before Mrs Justice Thornton on Wednesday at London’s Royal Courts of Justice, countering allegations that the plans to house up to 2,000 migrants at the historic former base of the Dambusters were unlawful.

In addition, they addressed similar claims from Braintree District Council and Wethersfield resident Gabriel Clarke-Holland, who also argue that the government’s proposal to place up to 1,700 asylum seekers at MDP Wethersfield also breaches legal norms.

