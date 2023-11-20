56 seconds ago

Rugby Report: Lincoln, Market Rasen, Kesteven, Bourne, Stamford, Gainsborough and Cleethorpes among winners

Stamford College Old Boys ended Northampton BBOB’s unbeaten run
A round-up of the weekend's local rugby action involving clubs in Greater Lincolnshire.

Dan Hill crossed for a hat-trick of tries as second-placed Lincoln moved five points clear of Ilkeston in third with a 26-17 home victory against the Derbyshire side.

Louie Cooke successfully kicked three penalties and one conversion to complete a great result for Lincoln in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

