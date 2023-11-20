‘Unbearable conditions’: Lincoln lecturer slams overcrowded trains to Leicester

A senior lecturer who commutes to his job at the university two to three times a week hit out at East Midlands Railway’s constantly overcrowded train service between Lincoln and Leicester.

Amir Badiee lives in Loughborough and for the past seven years has been commuting to his job at the University of Lincoln. Since taking on his latest role as a senior lecturer in engineering around two years ago, he thinks the train service has got worse.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite