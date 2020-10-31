Another one! Month-long lockdown begins Thursday, November 5
Four weeks shutdown incoming
England will go into a second national lockdown, for a month from Thursday, November 5 to Wednesday, December 2
Non essential shops, leisure and entertainment will close.
Pubs, bars and restaurants must close, except for takeaway and collections.
Workplaces can stay open if work cannot be done from home.
Schools, universities and education settings will remain open.
The furlough system will be extended until December.
The Prime Minister said that tough action now should hope families get together by Christmas, but not as before.
More details on the measures will be released in the coming days.
On Saturday, Greater Lincolnshire saw the third record day for numbers in a week with 396 new cases.
It means there have been 2,233 cases this week and 7,132 for the whole of October – more than eight-and-a-half times that of September’s figure of 820.
The government’s coronavirus dashboard showed 233 cases in Lincolnshire, 116 in North East Lincolnshire and 47 in North Lincolnshire.
The death tally showed five new deaths recorded by the government with four in Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire.
In hospitals, NHS figures for the region confirmed three new deaths with one at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and two at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole.
Nationally, cases increased by 21,915 to 1,011,660 – passing the one million case mark – while deaths increased by 326 to 46,555.