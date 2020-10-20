Boy, 7, in critical condition after Grimsby crash
The boy was hit by a car
A seven-year-old boy is in critical condition in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Grimsby on Monday evening.
Humberside Police officers were called to the scene on Durban Road shortly before 5pm on October 19.
The crash involved the boy, who was on foot, and a silver Kia Picanto.
Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances and specialist officers are supporting the boy’s family and the driver at this difficult time.
The family requested to police that the boy is not publicly identified, but the force are appealing for witnesses to the collision.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 429 of October 19.