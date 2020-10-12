Duo jailed for 12 years over scary ‘debt’ attack

A Grimsby man and his nephew have been jailed for a combined 12 years after forcing their way into a couple’s home and threatening them with a power tool and a sledgehammer over “a debt”.

Craig Sparkes, 30, of Roberts Street and his nephew Dayne Sparkes, 21, of Castleford Avenue, both admitted their role in the terrifying incident at 8.30pm on March 3.

Craig was jailed for seven-and-a-half years after admitting burglary with intent to cause damage, affray, two counts of assaulting a police officer and failing to provide a breath test.

He also admitted an offence of coercive behaviour in relation to a separate incident in July.

Dayne was jailed for four-and-a-half years after admitting burglary with intent to cause damage and affray.

The duo appeared at Grimsby Crown Court where Judge David Tremberg heard how they smashed windows and knocked down the front door of a property on Harold Street in Grimsby.

They used the tools to cause significant damage to the property and threaten the woman. They assaulted her husband, but he managed to escape.

The pair stole a games console from the property as they left before fleeing in a white van. They only got as far as Roberts Street before they were stopped by Humberside Police officers and arrested.

Detective Inspector Tom Kelly, from Grimsby CID, said: “This was a terrifying incident, which left this couple in real fear of their safety.

“I’d like to thank all the members of the public who got in touch with us. Thanks to their quick thinking, we were able to get officers straight to the area and arrested Craig and Dayne Sparkes within minutes of their calls.

“No one should be made to feel that they are not safe in their own home and I hope that knowing that these two violent offenders are now behind bars will help this couple to feel more secure.”