Family tribute to girl who died after Lincolnshire crash

She died with her parents at her side

A 20-year-old has died after a crash in Burgh le Marsh and her family paid tribute to a girl “loved by so many”.

The crash on Skegness Road on the A158 at Burgh le Marsh, which involved a Toyota Yaris and a Ford Focus, was reported to police at 8.16am on October 7.

Hope Starsmore, who was driving a Toyota Yaris, was airlifted to hospital and police confirmed on the evening of Thursday, October 15 that she had died from her injuries.

Two passengers in the Yaris received minor injuries.

Police said that a 32-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the collision, who has since been released under investigation.

A statement from Hope’s family read: “After eight days of fighting Hope has sadly died from her injuries in hospital, with her parents at her side.

“She will be missed dearly and was loved by so many. Rest in peace baby girl.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and ask that our privacy is respected at this time to allow us to grieve as a family.”