Four more schools in Lincolnshire with COVID-19 cases
One further nursery too
A further four schools and one nursery in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Friday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on October 23 that it is working with 88 schools with COVID-19 infections. It is also working with nine nurseries, with Sunflowers Nursery in Saxilby the latest on the list.
There are 14 schools in North East Lincolnshire with current active suspected or confirmed cases. There have been at least seven schools with cases in North Lincolnshire.
The latest additions to the county council’s list are Barnes Wallis Academy (Tattershall), Bourne Grammar School, Spalding Academy and Tedder County Primary School (Ashby de la Launde, Lincoln).
Hawthorn Tree School (Boston), Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham), St George’s Academy (Ruskington) and Little Learners Pre-School (Lincoln) are the schools currently closed, according to the council’s list.
When there is a positive result at a school it is considered an active case for 14 days. This period will start afresh if there is another positive case at the school. This is why some schools remain on the active case list longer than others.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Friday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 88 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“Like the rest of the country, Lincolnshire has seen case numbers rise in recent weeks, and an increasing number of schools affected.
“However, the majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde, Lincoln
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Lincoln Castle Academy
- Lincoln Carlton Academy
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Barrowby Primary School
- Billingborough Primary School
- The Priory Academy LSST
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Boston College
- Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)
- Caistor Yarborough Academy
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Kirkstone House School, Baston
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln
- Ermine Academy, Lincoln
- St Giles Academy, Lincoln
- Branston Community College Academy
- Grantham College
- Kelsey Primary School
- Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln
- Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)
- Skegness Academy
- Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School
- Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School
- Long Sutton Primary School
- Market Deeping Community Primary
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)
- St Nicholas Primary, Boston
- Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough
- Grantham Preparatory International School
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill
- University Academy Long Sutton
- Denton Primary School, Grantham
- Bridge House Independent School, Boston
- Charles Read Academy, Grantham
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- The Lancaster School, Lincoln
- The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham
- Waddington All Saints Academy
- Bourne Academy
- Claypole Primary School
- St George’s Academy, Ruskington (closed)
- Swinderby All Saints Primary School
- University Academy Holbeach
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Louth Academy
- Boston Grammar School
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School
- Harlaxton Primary School, Grantham
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham
- Little Learners Pre-School, Lincoln (closed)
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- Manor Farm Academy, North Hykeham
- Scampton Primary School
- Sutterton Fourfields Primary School, Boston
- St Botolph’s Primary School, Sleaford
- Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding
- King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby
- Kirkby on Bain Primary School
- Spalding Parish School
- The National Junior School, Grantham
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
Public Health are also aware of the following nine nurseries with positive cases (new in bold at the top):
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth
- Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Little Learners Nursery, Skegness
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Little Acorns Day Nursery, Boston
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
North East Lincolnshire
According to the latest available data, there are 14 with current active suspected or confirmed cases in North East Lincolnshire.
- Tollbar Academy
- Grimsby Institute
- Ormiston Maritime Academy
- Cleethorpes Academy
- Franklin College
- Healing Science Academy
- Humberston Academy
- William Barcroft Junior School
- Humberston CE Primary School
- Signhills Academy
- Havelock Academy
- Weelsby Academy
There are also two further unnamed schools with active suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.
In addition, there have also been seven pre-school/alternative settings with cases since the start of September.
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least seven schools, as well as John Leggott College in Scunthorpe, with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.
However, North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.