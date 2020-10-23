Four more schools in Lincolnshire with COVID-19 cases

A further four schools and one nursery in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Friday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on October 23 that it is working with 88 schools with COVID-19 infections. It is also working with nine nurseries, with Sunflowers Nursery in Saxilby the latest on the list.

There are 14 schools in North East Lincolnshire with current active suspected or confirmed cases. There have been at least seven schools with cases in North Lincolnshire.

The latest additions to the county council’s list are Barnes Wallis Academy (Tattershall), Bourne Grammar School, Spalding Academy and Tedder County Primary School (Ashby de la Launde, Lincoln).

Hawthorn Tree School (Boston), Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham), St George’s Academy (Ruskington) and Little Learners Pre-School (Lincoln) are the schools currently closed, according to the council’s list.

When there is a positive result at a school it is considered an active case for 14 days. This period will start afresh if there is another positive case at the school. This is why some schools remain on the active case list longer than others.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Friday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 88 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“Like the rest of the country, Lincolnshire has seen case numbers rise in recent weeks, and an increasing number of schools affected.

“However, the majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):

Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall

Bourne Grammar School

Spalding Academy

Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde, Lincoln

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Hackthorn Primary School

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Lincoln Castle Academy

Lincoln Carlton Academy

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Barrowby Primary School

Billingborough Primary School

The Priory Academy LSST

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Boston College

Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)

Caistor Yarborough Academy

Haven High Academy, Boston

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Kirkstone House School, Baston

Stamford Endowed Schools

Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln

St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln

Ermine Academy, Lincoln

St Giles Academy, Lincoln

Branston Community College Academy

Grantham College

Kelsey Primary School

Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln

Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby

Walton Academy, Grantham

Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)

Skegness Academy

Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School

Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School

Long Sutton Primary School

Market Deeping Community Primary

Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)

St Nicholas Primary, Boston

Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough

Grantham Preparatory International School

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill

University Academy Long Sutton

Denton Primary School, Grantham

Bridge House Independent School, Boston

Charles Read Academy, Grantham

De Aston School, Market Rasen

The Lancaster School, Lincoln

The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham

Waddington All Saints Academy

Bourne Academy

Claypole Primary School

St George’s Academy, Ruskington (closed)

Swinderby All Saints Primary School

University Academy Holbeach

Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford

Louth Academy

Boston Grammar School

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln

Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School

Harlaxton Primary School, Grantham

Holbeach Primary Academy

Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham

Little Learners Pre-School, Lincoln (closed)

The Deepings School

Spalding High School

Manor Farm Academy, North Hykeham

Scampton Primary School

Sutterton Fourfields Primary School, Boston

St Botolph’s Primary School, Sleaford

Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding

King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby

Kirkby on Bain Primary School

Spalding Parish School

The National Junior School, Grantham

William Alvey School, Sleaford

Public Health are also aware of the following nine nurseries with positive cases (new in bold at the top):

Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby

Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth

Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

Little Learners Nursery, Skegness

Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln

Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham

Little Acorns Day Nursery, Boston

Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford

North East Lincolnshire

According to the latest available data, there are 14 with current active suspected or confirmed cases in North East Lincolnshire.

Tollbar Academy

Grimsby Institute

Ormiston Maritime Academy

Cleethorpes Academy

Franklin College

Healing Science Academy

Humberston Academy

William Barcroft Junior School

Humberston CE Primary School

Signhills Academy

Havelock Academy

Weelsby Academy

There are also two further unnamed schools with active suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In addition, there have also been seven pre-school/alternative settings with cases since the start of September.

North Lincolnshire

There have been at least seven schools, as well as John Leggott College in Scunthorpe, with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.

However, North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.