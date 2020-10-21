‘Knife on a stick’ was just wood, police say
Arrested man has been released
Police have confirmed that the ‘knife on a stick’ being held by a man arrested near Lidl on Tuesday was in fact a piece of wood with a sharp edge.
A man was seen walking along Turner Avenue holding the item and police were called at 11.28am on Tuesday, October 20, but nobody was injured.
Officers arrested a 36-year-old man at the junction of Dixon Street and Boultham Park Road and took him into police custody.
Police initially described what the man was holding as a “wooden item with a blade attached” before later confirming it was a piece of wood with a sharp edge.
The man has since been released without any further action.