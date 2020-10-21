Lincoln
October 21, 2020 1.12 pm

‘Knife on a stick’ was just wood, police say

Arrested man has been released
Police attended the scene at the junction of Dixon Street and Boultham Park Road. | Photo: Sue Page

Police have confirmed that the ‘knife on a stick’ being held by a man arrested near Lidl on Tuesday was in fact a piece of wood with a sharp edge.

A man was seen walking along Turner Avenue holding the item and police were called at 11.28am on Tuesday, October 20, but nobody was injured.

Officers arrested a 36-year-old man at the junction of Dixon Street and Boultham Park Road and took him into police custody.

A man was apprehended before being put in the back of a police car. | Photo: Sue Page

Police initially described what the man was holding as a “wooden item with a blade attached” before later confirming it was a piece of wood with a sharp edge.

Several police cars attended the scene. | Photo: Sue Page

The man has since been released without any further action.

