Northern Lincolnshire leaders react to tier 2 lockdown

Leaders the councils in North and North East Lincolnshire have reacted to the news that their regions will move into tier 2 (high) lockdown from 12.01am on Saturday, October 31.

The two regions, along with Kingston Upon-Hull and East Riding, move up a level, with Grimsby having the highest infection rates in Greater Lincolnshire. The measures will be reviewed after 14 days.

Northern Lincolnshire will receive an additional £1 million in financial support. This is on top of the business support package announced by the Chancellor last week for businesses in tier two areas.

Lincolnshire will remain on tier 1 restrictions for now, but Nottinghamshire, including Lincoln’s neighbours Newark, will move into tier 3 (very high) restrictions at 12.01am on Friday, October 30.

Councillor Philip Jackson, Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “I’d like to thank the government for working with us offer support to our local communities and businesses.

“We know that this is a difficult time, especially for the most vulnerable. In our dialogue with government, we stressed the importance of being able to develop innovative ways of maintaining safe visiting arrangements for care homes in particular, and we hope to have some news on that issue soon.

“Like other areas of England, we also pressed home the importance for the government to be clear on effective de-escalation processes for authorities lifted into higher tiers, with built in and regular review arrangements.

“We are grateful for the financial support provided by the Government. Coupled with the latest business support package announced by the Chancellor, government has acknowledged our request for prompt access to these funds so we can provide that all important support to our local businesses.

“This is a challenging situation, and will understandably cause concern, but I would urge everyone in the borough to stay strong and keep going during the difficult weeks and months ahead.

“Our new tier 2 classification is a reflection of the change in infection rate across our authority area. COVID-19 isn’t going away just yet, but there’s lots you can do to help reduce the spread.”

In North East Lincolnshire, weekly case rates stand at 320 people per 100,000. This increases to 402 per 100,000 in those aged 17-21 and is 225 per 100,000 in the over 60s.

Councillor Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Whilst infection rates in North Lincolnshire remains lower than in many parts of the country, we have still experienced a rising number of positive cases in most recent weeks particularly among those aged over 59. These are among the groups most at risk.

“It is this, the very real risk to our older residents, our mums, our dads, our grandmothers and grandfathers, which has caused most concern and led us to be move up a tier in the Local Covid Alert Levels.

“I would urge everyone in North Lincolnshire to follow the guidance in order to protection the most vulnerable people in our communities and not only avoid tougher measures being introduced but go back to Medium.

“I understand this requires sacrifices, especially families not being allowed to meet socially indoors, but if we all play our part we can reduce the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and return North Lincolnshire to the lowest alert level.

“Now would be a good time to download and complete the council’s Personal Covid-Secure Plan designed to help people put in place measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“There will be some impact upon people’s lives and upon a number of businesses but we have secured access to immediate Government monies to help those businesses navigate these uncertain times.”

In North Lincolnshire, weekly case rates stand at 196 people per 100,000. This increases to 272 per 100,000 in those aged 17-21 and is 131 per 100,000 in the over 60s.

For the tier 2 areas, the following lockdown measures will be in place:

people must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place

people must not meet in a group of more than 6 outside, including in a garden or other space

people should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible.

if people need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport

Dr Peter Melton, North East Lincolnshire CCG’s senior clinician, said: “While the new restrictions may seem tough, we are fighting a virus that thrives on togetherness. Getting together with people outside your household could well make one, some, or all of you extremely ill.

“Whilst we know more about the virus now, we’re still learning, and we need people to adhere to the new rules around not meeting up inside each other’s houses. By doing this, we will help slow the spread of COVID-19.”