Police CCTV appeal after Mablethorpe fight
Men had bottles and a baseball bat
Police are investigating a fight in Mablethorpe after a report of a number of men with glass bottles and what may be a baseball bat.
The incident happened on the High Street in Mablethorpe at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, October 20.
Lincolnshire Police released an image on Tuesday, October 27 of two men caught on camera who they believe may have information to help with their inquiries.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference 499 of October 20.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.