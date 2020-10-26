Popular Lincoln chippy ready to open in new location

Burton Road Chippy will open in its new location this week with priority given to click and collect orders.

The chippy closed its restaurant due to the coronavirus crisis before moving the takeaway from 169 to 119 Burton Road.

It will open at 12pm on Wednesday, October 28 after the original opening had been pushed back as there was a delay in getting a gas meter fitted.

The click and collect ordering system is live here. The first 50 click and collect orders will receive a free Burton Road Chippy goodie bag (and some lucky customers will receive a voucher too).

Walk-up orders will be accepted, but priority will give given to click and collect orders with customers urged to use contactless payment where possible.

Both walk-up and click and collect will be one in, one out, with separate doors for each type of order. Due to the delay in reopening all existing vouchers will be honoured.

The chippy will also still be offering delivery via Deliveroo.

Opening hours

Sunday and Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 4pm-8pm (the first Tuesday open will be November 3)

Wednesday and Thursday – 12pm-2pm and 4pm-8pm

Friday and Saturday – 12pm all day until 8pm

Every Tuesday from November 3 will be Gluten Free, with all items sold gluten free.