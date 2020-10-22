Two seriously injured in A1 crash, road remains closed
Debris blocking both carriageways
Two people have been seriously injured after a crash involving an HGV and a tractor on the A1, which has been closed in both directions south of Grantham.
The road is closed in both directions between the Great Gonerby turning southbound and Colsterworth northbound. The crash was reported to police at 6.19am and the road has been closed since around 6.30am, with traffic affecting Grantham and surrounding areas.
Two men have been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.
Lincolnshire Police Chief Inspector Phil Vickers told BBC Radio Lincolnshire that the road is likely to be closed for another couple of hours.
He said at around 9.30am that there was debris in both carriageways and at that time it wasn’t possible to even open a single lane in either direction, so people are being asked to avoid the area.
An air ambulance attended, along with scene investigators and emergency services.
This is a challenging incident for 999 Services & @HighwaysEMIDS
Following review of previous A1 closures, we’ve got new arrangements to coordinate response & get everyone moving
I’d welcome feedback via DM here or the link below
Incident 56 22/10https://t.co/68TTufaQWa https://t.co/6mBkxGLcy5 pic.twitter.com/qOrtGjuBQt
— Phil Vickers (@CIPhilVickers) October 22, 2020
06:26 @granthamfire @FIRECorbyG & rescue unit from @LincolnNorthFRS attended A1 South bound at Great Ponton to a 2 vehicle RTC. Crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to release 1 casualty from LGV. Casualty care given to both drivers until the arrival of @EMASNHSTrust
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) October 22, 2020
Lincolnshire Police said: “We are very grateful for the patience of those affected and ask if you can, please avoid the area. We expect the closure to remain in place for the next couple of hours.
“This is due to the need for recovery of the vehicles, damage to roadside furniture, debris on the road and for us to conduct our scene investigation.”