Grantham
October 22, 2020 9.46 am

Two seriously injured in A1 crash, road remains closed

Debris blocking both carriageways
The road was closed by police. | Photo: R S Mortiss

Two people have been seriously injured after a crash involving an HGV and a tractor on the A1, which has been closed in both directions south of Grantham.

The road is closed in both directions between the Great Gonerby turning southbound and Colsterworth northbound. The crash was reported to police at 6.19am and the road has been closed since around 6.30am, with traffic affecting Grantham and surrounding areas.

Two men have been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The crash involved an HGV and a tractor. | Photo: R S Mortiss

Firefighters at the scene of the A1 crash. | Photo: Brad Reynolds of SWB Fleet Limited

Lorrys parked in lay-bys due to the delays. | Photo: Katherine Sterry

Lincolnshire Police Chief Inspector Phil Vickers told BBC Radio Lincolnshire that the road is likely to be closed for another couple of hours.

He said at around 9.30am that there was debris in both carriageways and at that time it wasn’t possible to even open a single lane in either direction, so people are being asked to avoid the area.

An air ambulance attended, along with scene investigators and emergency services.

An ambulance and Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue at the scene. | Photo: Brad Reynolds of SWB Fleet Limited

Emergency services at the scene. | Photo: Brad Reynolds of SWB Fleet Limited

Lincolnshire Police said: “We are very grateful for the patience of those affected and ask if you can, please avoid the area. We expect the closure to remain in place for the next couple of hours.

“This is due to the need for recovery of the vehicles, damage to roadside furniture, debris on the road and for us to conduct our scene investigation.”

