Stamford
October 12, 2020 10.43 am

Two women seriously injured in A1175 crash

The crash involved three vehicles

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Two women were seriously injured in a crash on the A1175 on Sunday and police are appealing for witnesses.

A white Suzuki motorcycle collided with a white Citroen C1 on the A1175 at Tallington at 2.51pm on Sunday, October 11. The Citroen then crashed with a grey Ford Ranger.

The rider of the motorcycle, a woman in her 50s, and the driver of the Citroen, a woman in her 20s were both seriously injured.

Police added that the motorcyclist was travelling with a black and orange KTM motorcycle.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage, should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 259 of October 11.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.