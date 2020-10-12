Two women seriously injured in A1175 crash
The crash involved three vehicles
Two women were seriously injured in a crash on the A1175 on Sunday and police are appealing for witnesses.
A white Suzuki motorcycle collided with a white Citroen C1 on the A1175 at Tallington at 2.51pm on Sunday, October 11. The Citroen then crashed with a grey Ford Ranger.
The rider of the motorcycle, a woman in her 50s, and the driver of the Citroen, a woman in her 20s were both seriously injured.
Police added that the motorcyclist was travelling with a black and orange KTM motorcycle.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage, should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 259 of October 11.