508 COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday

There have been 508 new coronavirus cases and 29 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 355 new cases in Lincolnshire, 72 in North Lincolnshire and 81 in North East Lincolnshire.

It also registered 17 deaths in Lincolnshire, two in North Lincolnshire and 10 in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

It means there have been 13,011 cases so far this month and 325 deaths.

NHS England reported 12 local hospital deaths on Wednesday, including six at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust, five at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and one at Lincolnshire Community Health Service

On Wednesday, national cases increased by 18,213 to 1,557,007 while deaths rose by 696 to 56,533.

The national daily deaths figure is the highest since May.

In local news today, a meeting of the Lincolnshire Coronavirus Outbreak Board agreed to pen a letter to government calling on responsibility for restrictions to be placed with the county’s public health department.

It comes after Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman said his constituency area was “highly likely” to be placed into the toughest restrictions.

In the UK, scientists have warned of a third wave of COVID-19 after Christmas. It is feared that easing restrictions over the holiday period will result in rising cases of the virus and subsequently overwhelm the NHS.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has told MPs of the “economic emergency” the UK is in due to the coronavirus pandemic. In his Spending Review, Mr Sunak announced a public sector pay freeze, a cut to foreign aid spending and pay rises for over a million nurses, doctors and other NHS staff.

