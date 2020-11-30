699 COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths over the weekend in Greater Lincolnshire
Greater Lincolnshire enters tier 3 lockdown from December 2
There were 699 new coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and 42 COVID-related deaths over the weekend.
This weekend, Boston reached the second highest highest infection rate in England while East Lindsey dropped from fourth to 15th. Lincoln is now 12th.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday morning showed 516 new cases in Lincolnshire, 96 in North Lincolnshire and 87 in North East Lincolnshire.
The figures also showed 42 new deaths, including 33 residents in Lincolnshire, seven in North Lincolnshire and two in North East Lincolnshire. These are deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county.
The total cases in November so far stand at 14,402. October had half as many (7,132) for the whole month.
NHS England also reported 26 new deaths over the weekend, with 19 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, six at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and one at Lincolnshire Community Health Service.
Some 399 people in our region have now died this month from the virus.
Nationally, cases increased by 28,026 to 1,617,327, while deaths rose by 694 to 58,245 over the weekend.
Boston has jumped from 8th highest infection rate in the UK to the second.
Boston’s infection rate is now 498.8 per 100,000 of the population. On November 27, it was 430.4.
Meanwhile, Lincoln has jumped from 38th to 12th with an infection rate of 351.5, up from 331.3 on November 27.
East Lindsey has dropped from fourth to 15th.
In England, however, coronavirus infections have dropped by nearly a third during the second national lockdown according to recent research. Coronavirus cases were also down in Yorkshire and the Humber, but still remains high in the East Midlands and West Midlands.
The UK government have not ruled out another national lockdown after Christmas. The environment secretary said it might be as late as “next summer” until “we can all start to get back to normal” once a vaccine is rolled out to the population.
From December 2 Lincolnshire will enter tier 3 restrictions (very high) for at least two weeks. Here’s what it means.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire up to Sunday, November 29
26,126 cases (up 699)
- 16,286 in Lincolnshire (up 516)
- 4,715 in North Lincolnshire (up 96)
- 5,125 in North East Lincolnshire (up 87)
867 deaths (up 42)
- 574 from Lincolnshire (up 33)
- 149 from North Lincolnshire (up seven)
- 144 from North East Lincolnshire (up two)
of which 539 hospital deaths (up 26)
- 290 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up 19)
- 12 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (up one)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 236 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up six)
1,617,327 UK cases, 58,245 deaths