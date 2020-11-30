699 COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths over the weekend in Greater Lincolnshire

A new arcade gaming centre with cafe and bar will open in Lincoln next year, creating 10 jobs for the city.

Banks Long & Co leased the former Palmers of Lincoln retail showroom on Dixon Street, which was closed due to coronavirus, to the owners of The Arcade Warehouse, who already have a site in Scunthorpe that launched earlier this year.

The new gaming centre will launch in February 2021 and open seven days a week, unless further coronavirus restrictions are imposed, then it could be delayed until nearer April.

It will include more than 100 arcade machines, as well as pool tables and virtual reality technology. An entrance fee will be required from customers, but it will then be free to play on all machines and the gaming centre will be available the host parties and for private hire.

The 6,097 square foot building will also house a cafe and bar, serving hot food and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, with on-site parking also at the venue.

Managing Director Caton Airey, and fellow Director Dan Rees also run an IT company called PCSC UK in Scunthorpe, but spend a lot of time in the Lincoln area.

Caton said: “We have watched how Lincoln has grown in popularity as a university city, serving more than 15,000 students, as well as a lively shopping and tourist destination. Lincoln also has a great catchment area and continues to attract major investors.

“We are thrilled with the Dixon Street premises, which we will be configuring to accommodate an amazing selection of retro-gaming and e-sports machines, including pool tables, driving and shooting challenges, touchscreen games and those using virtual reality technology.

“We aim to appeal to all ages, from young people right through to the over-seventies and we will be open seven days a week, although we still have to decide the exact opening hours.”

Dan added: “What we also want to do is to connect and work with other leisure providers in the city so that, together, we can offer a fantastic choice of fun activities for everyone and benefit from what each of us offer.”

Banks Long & Co Director James Butcher said: “We are delighted to have let the Dixon Street showroom to Caton and Dan and we wish them much success over the months and years ahead.”