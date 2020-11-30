Branston Hall Hotel placed into administration

The team at Branston Hall Hotel said they are “utterly heartbroken” as the company that is owned by South Spring Limited has been placed into administration.

All staff members have been affected by the news at the country house retreat and wedding venue on Lincoln Road, which houses 53 guest bedrooms.

Branston Hall Hotel had closed until December 2 as part of the national coronavirus lockdown.

It will now not reopen again and people have been asked not to attempt to contact the hotel as there’s only security personnel on site.

However, some people who had weddings booked at the site claim they didn’t find out until seeing the venue’s Facebook post over the weekend.

It has been advised that all enquiries about the venue should be directed to RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP.

The Branston Hall team said: “This is devastating for every member of staff that have been at the hotel for so many years and to those who worked so hard to ry and get Branston Hall open again.”

The announcement prompted over 1,900 reactions and more than 1,100 comments, including Gina Platt who said: “Aww I feel like crying. I’m devastated not just for us, but to all the wonderful staff that we have been privileged to meet over the years.

“So terribly sorry for all of you and we both hope you can all get new jobs as you are the best. Gutted is the word. Massive good wishes for the future.”

Karen Linley said: “Such a beautiful place and the perfect venue for my daughter’s wedding! So sad it is yet another casualty of this pandemic! Let’s hope it is taken over and can be successful again.”

It also caused some frustration to people who had weddings booked at the venue.

Sophie Julia said: “This is awful, really feel for the staff but what a lovely way for all of us who have weddings booked to find out.

“No email, no communication but a Facebook post. Hoping we can get our money back!”

Emma Page added: “Absolutely devastated as I’m sure all the fellow brides and grooms are who’ve paid and haven’t heard a word.”