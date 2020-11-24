Comedian Sarah Millican will tour four Lincolnshire venues

Geordie comedian Sarah Millican will perform at four Lincolnshire venues next year as part of her new UK tour Bobby Dazzler.

Sarah, who is married to fellow comedian Gary Delaney and has appeared on various TV panel shows, will visit Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Skegness between July and October 2021.

Tickets will be available for general sale from 10am on Friday, November 27 – see more details here.

However, anyone on Sarah’s mailing list will have access to book at 10am on Wednesday, November 26. The first 5,000 tickets that get sold to mailing list members will have no booking fee.

Tickets are priced at £27.50 before any venue charges. The booking fee will only be £1.50 per ticket.

Lincolnshire shows

The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe – July 16 and 17

Grimsby Auditorium – August 21

Embassy Theatre, Skegness – September 1

The Engine Shed, Lincoln – October 27 and 31

As well as the UK and Ireland leg of the tour, Sarah is working on booking some international dates in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America.