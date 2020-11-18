Conspiracy theorists graffiti Louth wall
They think they figured it out
The words ‘COVID LIES’ have been spray painted onto a wall in Louth, prompting a police investigation.
The criminal damage happened on the boundary wall on St Mary’s Lane in Louth between 3pm on Monday, November 16 and 9am on Tuesday, November 17.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen suspicious vehicles or people in the area within the relevant timescales to contact them.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference 112 of November 17.
Alternatively, it can also be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.