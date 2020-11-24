Dambusters pub landlord seeks vital extension

An award-winning Lincoln pub owner is trying to garner support for a vital extension to his business in a bid to tackle the impact of coronavirus.

Greg Algar already has permission for a basic structure outside the front of the Dambusters Inn in Scampton to house his guests in the summer.

In the face of the pandemic though, he has now applied to West Lindsey District Council to build a more solid extension with a first floor roof terrace in a bid to create more space over the winter months.

However, he is concerned West Lindsey might reject the plans – despite no objections being received so far – following some delays with planning officers and to-ing and fro-ing between the council and his agent.

The pub can currently seat 60 people, plus standing room, during non-pandemic times, however this has reduced by around half due to the government regulations.

The extension, said Mr Algar, would create space for 24 people — around 16 until the end of coronavirus.

He added that without it, he may have to reduce his team of 22 staff.

He and supporters have launched a campaign to get people to send their support to WLDC, including a post on the pub’s Facebook page.

It said: “Even before the pandemic, hundreds of village pubs have been closing weekly and with recent events these numbers are increasing. This is a terrible shame as these pubs are at the heart of the communities that they serve.

“We feel blessed that we are at the centre of a small but thriving community and we want to invest and improve the pub to allow for its longevity in these difficult times.”

Speaking to Local Democracy Reporters, Mr Algar said: I have been here 12 years. I have got a long lease on the pub, so it’s where I live, my life’s in the pub, I’m going to die in the pub. It’s what I live and breathe.”

“My father did 25 raids with Bomber Command, my grandfather did 84. So I have a really strong connection with the area.”

The pub includes a museum with more than 600 pieces of memorabilia from 617 Squadron and has been visited by the oldest surviving Dambuster Johnny Johnson.

It has been crowned Lincoln Pub of the Year by the Lincoln branch of CAMRA four times since 2016.

A spokesman for the council said it hoped to make a decision by December 15.