Family tribute after woman dies in Sleaford crash
“A loving partner, mother and nan”
Family paid tribute to a 79-year-old woman who died in a crash near the Holdingham roundabout in Sleaford.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the crash involving an black Audi A6 and a grey Toyota Aygo at 10.23am on Sunday, November 15.
The driver of the Aygo was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but later died. She has since been named as Iris Elizabeth Mellor, who was local to the Sleaford area.
A man aged 45, the driver of the Audi, was arrested for traffic offences. He was later released on bail and investigations continue.
Iris’ family said: “Iris was a loving partner, mother and nan. She had a lot of friends who all loved her dearly.
“She will be missed by everyone who knew her and her passing has left a huge hole in all of our lives.”
Lincolnshire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information should contact them on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference 72 of November 15.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.