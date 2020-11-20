Festive joy as Lincoln Castle lights up for Christmas

Lincoln Castle will be lit up at night with magical Christmas trees, fairy light displays, an illuminated wall walk and a visit from Santa when a special event begins next month.

Lincoln Castle Illuminated will run from Saturday, December 5 until Sunday, January 3, but will be closed on certain days (December 24-26, December 31 and January 1).

There will also be festive refreshments at the socially distanced event, which will run from 6pm to 9pm each evening.

Capacity is limited and tickets are expected to sell out fast, so advanced booking is advised.

Tickets are priced at £10 per adult, £9 for concessions, £5.50 per child or £25.50 for a family ticket. Annual pass holders can visit as many times as they like for free.

In addition, there will be four dates when the Lincoln Castle will run its Explore with Paws dog friendly evenings. This will be on December 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Stephanie Beecher from Lincoln Castle said: “We all need some festive cheer this year, so we’ve created this safe outdoor event, perfect for everyone – whether for romantic date nights, family outings with the kids to enjoy the Christmas season or just to take time to reflect.

“Walk through displays of Christmas lights and Christmas tree lined pathways or enjoy refreshments within the Castle’s festive grounds.

“Make those last minute Christmas purchases from the Castle’s shop and don’t forget to bring along your Christmas wishes for Father Christmas who will be visiting each evening in the run up to Christmas.

“It really is going to be a brilliant event – one which we can hope you can join us at.”